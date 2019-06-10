Photo: When two geese make four

Our photo of the day comes from Ontario, Canada.

Visual artist Joanne Gervais calls this photo "Twins," we love how the reflection turns them into quadruplets! Joanne writes of the image:

"The photo taken of a pair of Canadian geese who have been nesting in the Cataraqui Creek in Kingston, Ontario for several years. The goose on the right has the tip of his beak missing and a leg tag and is the dominant goose. Whatever it does, its partner mimics exactly."

