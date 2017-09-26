Photo: When all else fails, baby foxes!

If you're ever having one of those days, we have the cure: A gaggle of fox kits! Photographed by Rick Derevan, he writes of the image: "San Joaquin Kit Foxes, Vulpes macrotis mutica. These are wild urban kit foxes, not baited or called."

