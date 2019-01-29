Photo: This is what the world's oldest tree looks like

Our photo of the day comes from the White Mountains, California.

The world's oldest known tree is an ancient bristlecone pine named Methuselah that lives at 10,000 feet above sea level in California. Estimated to be around 5,000 years old, the elder tree's location in the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest of the White Mountains has been kept a secret by the forest service – so very few people know exactly what Methuselah looks like. But the ancient bristlecone pine pictured above, photographed by Rollie Rodriguez, could look very much like the storied tree. Maybe it even is Methuselah?! Most of us will never know.

