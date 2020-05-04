Photo: What is a baby fox called?

Our photo of the day comes from Sullivan County, Pennsylvania.

Behold the knowing gaze of this fine young fox, one of a series photographed by Richard Liebert. Baby foxes are sometimes called kits, but they are also known as cubs and pups. It's almost as if they are cat-bear-dogs. Meanwhile, male foxes are called dogs, tods, or reynards; and females are known as vixens. Put some together in a group and you get a skulk, a leash, or an earth.

