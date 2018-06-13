Photo: This is what a baby flamingo looks like

Our photo of the day is a testimony to the power of transformation.

Ugly duckings? Seriously, there are no such things! And the same goes for flamingo chicks (flamingolings?). While they may not arrive in the world with lanky limbs and a resplendent coat of hot pink feathers, you can see all the potential in the cute little balls of fluff that they are. Their transformation will come, but in the meantime, they sure are adorable ... as can be seen in this sweet shot by photographer Sam McMillan.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

