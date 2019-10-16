Photo: Western toad sits for a portrait

Our photo of the day comes from Glacier National Park.

We usually reserve this space for readers' photos, but we could not resist this western toad, featured on the GlacierNPS flickr page. It's such a glorious shot, with those graceful hands and that noble little toad bathed in perfect forest light. Just so beautiful. The photo was taken Montana's Rocky Mountains, and don't worry, no toads were harmed in the making of this image – the photo was taken as a researcher was measuring the affable amphibian.

