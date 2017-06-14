Photo: Western tanager is a splash of sunshine

Photographer and bird enthusiast Mark Heatherington notes that this beautiful Western Tanager (Piranga ludoviciana) is a life lister. He writes, "I saw a flash of orange and yellow, I assumed it was a Bullock Oriole. Nope, a happy surprise." We're happy too!



The photo was taken in the Cascade Mountains, Jackson County, Oregon.

