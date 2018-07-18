Photo: Welsh waterfall country reveals glimpses of magic

Our photo of the day comes from Brecon Beacons National Park, Wales.

Some places have waterfalls here and there, Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales is so rife with falling water that they have a whole waterfall district, of sorts.

The park's website explains, "Brimming with life and wreathed in legend, the waterfalls and rapids in our National Park add an exciting, picturesque and thoroughly romantic touch to our woodlands and hillsides. One part of our Park, at the head of the Vale of Neath, has so many wonderful waterfalls that we call it Waterfall Country."

And thankfully, photographer Wendy Chapman was there, camera in hand, to document the magic for us ... but not without an equipment assist from Mother Nature. Wendy writes, "Brecon Beacons National Park is a place of natural beauty. One aspect is the lovely waterfall country. We left tripods in the car so tree limbs and rocks were employed as stand ins to make this image."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

