Photo: Welcome to the ibis public baths

Our photo of the day reveals why ibises are always so presentable.

Honestly, if I looked like an ibis I think I'd spend all day preening too – they are so exquisite. Photographer Bob Peterson writes:

Awakening at sunrise, white ibis (Eudocimus albus) spend considerable time bathing and preening before heading out on foraging expeditions. Some remain in the mangrove estuary while others may prefer lawns or freshwater marshes. These were part of a flock of about 100 birds.

