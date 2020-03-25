Photo: Young weedy seadragon soars like a superhero

It's a bird ... it's a plane ... it's a weedy seadragon!

Actually though, this utterly charming relative to the seahorse, Phyllopteryx taeniolatus, isn't likely zipping around saving damsels in distress. The weedy seadragon doesn't generate much speed, and does more floating and drifting through the Australian waters they call home, but it's hard to ignore that posture! Thanks to photographer John Turnbull for his lovely work with a camera under the sea.

