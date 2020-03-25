Reader's Photos
Photo: Young weedy seadragon soars like a superhero
Weedy sea dragon
credit: John Turnbull / Flickr

It's a bird ... it's a plane ... it's a weedy seadragon!

Actually though, this utterly charming relative to the seahorse, Phyllopteryx taeniolatus, isn't likely zipping around saving damsels in distress. The weedy seadragon doesn't generate much speed, and does more floating and drifting through the Australian waters they call home, but it's hard to ignore that posture! Thanks to photographer John Turnbull for his lovely work with a camera under the sea.

See more photos of these odd beauties here: The surreal and showy world of seadragons.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

Team Treehugger
March 25, 2020

