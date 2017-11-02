Photo: Weedy sea dragon puts neon lights to shame

Behold the weedy sea dragon! Like its curious cousin the leafy sea dragon, both creatures are related to the seahorse and share a number of behaviors. Though lacking the prehensile tail of the seahorse, these frilly beauties waft and float through the water, relying on their plant-like camouflage to help protect them.

Photographer John Turnbull notes that this she-sea-dragon had not been spotted by the Underwater Research Group before at Australia's Bare Island. "I wonder where she came from as there are only a few individuals at Bare Island," he writes. "She's missing part of her tail but doesn't seem to mind."

