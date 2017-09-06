Photo: The Wave reveals a secret sky

This phenomenally photogenic formation shows its playful side.

Arizona and Utah's crazy surreal sandstone rock formations - like The Wave in Coyote Buttes, shown here – are a photographer's dream for their undulating lines, striated color, and otherworldly beauty. And honestly, there have been a lot of photos taken of these spots ... which is what makes it so refreshing to see one with a twist, like this shot from Rollie Rodriguez, in which a snippet of sly sky is caught playing in the reflection. It kind of turns the whole thing upside-down, adding even more magic to an already enchanted place.

