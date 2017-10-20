Photo: Waterfall shows off its serene side

The Cascadas de Agua Azul in Chiapas, Mexico, are known for their beautiful blue hue, as can be seen here in our photo of the day taken by photographer Rollie Rodriguez. But aside from their pretty tones, we love how Rollie tamed the rushing falls with the use of a long exposure, giving them soft dreamy movement that feels straight from another world.

