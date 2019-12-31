Photo: Waterfall does some tricks

Our photo of the day comes from Hillsgrove, Pennsylvania.

If one were to glance quickly at this photo of Dry Run Falls in Loyalsock State Forest, taken by Richard Liebert, they might just see an everyday waterfall. But the careful observer is rewarded with some of the beautiful contradictions of a waterfall in winter – as in, when frozen, the water ceases to fall. Here, we have frozen water that has been stilled by temperature, and falling water that has been captured with a slow shutter speed, giving it that beautiful soft mistiness. Isn't it beautiful?

