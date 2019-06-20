Photo: Water lily is a master of ombré

Our photo of the day proves that Mother Nature is the ultimate trendsetter.

Ombré is all the rage. From the French for "shading," the gradual blending of one hue to another has been popular in textiles for centuries, but once the Instagram set got their hands on the effect, we're seeing it everywhere, from cakes and curtains to hair color and fingernails. But nobody does it better than Mother Nature herself, as beautifully proven by this water lily photographed by Flickr user KennyTheKoala.

