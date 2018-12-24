Reader's Photos
Photo: Water droplets ornament the evergreen
The way forward is here
evergreen needles
credit: Michael Thomas / Flickr

Our photo of the day is a study in tiny things.

As evergreen trees across the land are brought indoors to bear ornaments in celebration of Christmas, some evergreens just decorate themselves. Case in point: This beauty – photographed by Michael Thomas – that has decided to adorn itself in delicate droplets of water. Well done, tree, well done.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
December 24, 2018

