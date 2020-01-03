Photo: Watch the stars

Our photo of the day comes from the beautiful night sky of Pennsylvania.

Photographer Jenn Bastian says of this stellar starry shot that it was taken on the "first clear night since Santa brought a Rokinon." Lucky Jenn! And what a treat to have a sky so generous in darkness to allow for such a star-scattered sky. Thanks to light pollution, two-thirds of Americans can't see the Milky Way from their homes. What a shame; and it all brings to mind this quote by Carl Sagan from Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future in Space:

“Before we invented civilization our ancestors lived mainly in the open out under the sky. Before we devised artificial lights and atmospheric pollution and modern forms of nocturnal entertainment we watched the stars. There were practical calendar reasons of course but there was more to it than that. Even today the most jaded city dweller can be unexpectedly moved upon encountering a clear night sky studded with thousands of twinkling stars. When it happens to me after all these years it still takes my breath away.”

