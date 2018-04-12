Photo: Watch this cute little spider do cute little spider things

We have a soft spot for jumping spiders, which are members of the largest family of spiders, Salticidae. Not only are they just adorable – those big eyes, those bushy eyebrows, all that cute fuzziness – but they've got moves like Jagger. as well They also happen to have a lot of other tricks up their sleeves. Andreas Kay, who took this photo (and video below) in the rainforest of Ecuador, writes:



"They do not build a web to trap insects, but jump on their prey and grab it with the jaws. They still produce silk for safety lines while jumping and also to build a tent as shelter from bad weather and to sleep at night. As most spiders they have four pairs of eyes, which give them a 360-degree view of the world. Their large frontal eyes are build like telescopes and provide them with very sharp vision. A mobile retina allows them to scan the object they are looking at."

Watch this little guy in action:

