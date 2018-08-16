Photo: Wasps are people too!

Our photo of the day shows a yellow jacket's cute side, and offers a reminder as to why wasps are so important.

Aww, look at that face! But while cooing at a cute photo of a fuzzy wasp is one thing, battling a mob of angry yellow jackets in the backyard is quite another. One popular approach to confronting such a situation goes like this: KILL KILL KILL. But here's the thing: Wasps are really important!

As we wrote in Why wasps attack and how to avoid them, "nearly every pest insect on the planet is preyed upon by a wasp species, either for food or as a host for its parasitic larvae. Wasps are so adept at controlling pest populations that the agriculture industry now regularly deploys them to protect crops." Without wasps we'd be overrun with other pests. So we've decided to learn to love the angry mobs of them and find a way to co-exist. They are pretty cute, after all.

Photo by Ted Roger Karson.

