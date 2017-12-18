Photo: Wandering sea anemone roams at night

Our photo of the day comes from Bare Island, Australia.

What wonders the ocean holds! Take Phlyctenactis tuberculosa, as seen in this photograph by underwater photographer, John Turnbull. Also known as a swimming or wandering anemone, these small sea creatures attach to rock, seagrasses, kelp and algae by day ... but detach to float, creep and climb for their nighttime hunting and feeding. In this image, you can just see the retracted tentacles, which John explains come out at night.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

