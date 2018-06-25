Photo: Walking egret is postcard perfect

Our photo of the day comes from beautiful Maui, Hawaii.

Is it just me, or does this photo look like a 3-D postcard? And I mean that in the very best way. The clarity of the elegant cattle egret (Bubulcus ibis) against the blurry bokeh of the Pacific Ocean and Molokai in the background makes for such a striking photo. Greetings from Hawaii never looked so good! Thanks to photographer Rick Derevan for this moment of tropical revelry.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.