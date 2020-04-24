Photo: A walk in the woods

Our photo of the day comes from Tolgullow, St. Day, England.

We could all use a tranquil, (solo) walk in the woods these days. Tolgullow is a hamlet near St. Day in Cornwall, England, and it looks like heaven on earth. I half expect a friendly troll or hobbit to pop out behind one of the trees. This lovely patch of paradise was photographed by Andrew Hocking, who writes:

"This was just about the thickest patch of bluebells I spotted at Unity Woods, Scorrier - so I had to work them into a composition some how!"

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.