Photo: A walk in the snow

Our photo of the day comes from south Wales, UK.

Snowy landscapes are one thing, but snowy landscapes with a walking figure are something else, as seen in this photo taken by Andrew Hocking during a walk up Pen Y Fan in the snow. Andrew writes:

"At this moment, the side of Corn Du and ridge beyond reflected the faintest glimmer of sunlight that was able to filter through a passing cloud - conditions that added mood and mystery to what might otherwise be a straightforward shot.

Once again, a lone figure emphasises the scale of the scene."

