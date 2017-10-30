Photo: Vulpes vulpes is the original silver fox

Our foxy photo of the day comes from Manitoba, Canada.

Move over George Clooney and Anderson Cooper, the original silver fox deserves a little time in the spotlight as well. The fox shown here was photographed by Tony LePrieur and shows off the beautiful variation in colors and tones that the silver fox displays. Rather than a separate species, these cinereous creatures are a melanistic form of the red fox (Vulpes vulpes), meaning they are born with the dark-colored pigment melanin. When they reproduce with red foxes, the litter can be a mix of red and silver ... bringing even more of these lustrous canids into the world.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

