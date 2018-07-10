Photo: Violet-tinged hummingbird dazzles in the blooms

Our photo of the day stars an iridescent beauty.

Photographer DeeDee Gollwitzer says that Costa's hummingbirds are uncommon in her area, noting that "this little guy was rather friendly in my first Costa's encounter!" And what a striking fellow he is. While females of the species are greenish and white, the males dazzle with an iridescent purple crown and gorget, a green back, and a green vest – all off which makes for a beautiful display when flitting about a field of pink flowers.

