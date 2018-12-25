Photo: Vibrant red cardinal brings good cheer

Our photo of the day is a study in complimentary colors.

On this December 25th, it seemed fitting to share a photo chockfull of red and green. Does it get much more red and green as this? But beyond the holiday colors, we are loving this shot by Ted Roger Karson because look at that bird! What an incredible portrait, the details are fabulous.

For those of you who celebrate Christmas, have a merry one! And for those who don't, have an equally merry day as well.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

