Photo: Vibrant butterfly lives deep in the forest

Our stunning photo of the day comes from the rain forest of Ecuador.

Photographer Andreas Kay notes that this stunner of a butterfly is Hypaesia satyr, Pseudohaetera hypaesia. While other members of this family display wings that are nearly as clear as glass, this beauty has hints of transparency, but foregoes it mostly for a shock of vibrant color – making it a bright sight to see in the deeply shaded forests it calls home.

