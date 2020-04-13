Photo: The vibrant beauty of a violet-green swallow

Our photo of the day comes from Calgary, Canada.

We may think of technicolor birds as only coming from exostic locales, but the violet-green swallow proves that thought wrong. Case in point, this rainbow beauty photographed by Tony LePrieur in Canada; the social songbirds' range extends all the way to Alaska.

That color and iridescence is almost hard to believe, but the Cornell Lab of Ornithology explains what happens when the elements come together just right: "On first look, Violet-green Swallows appear dark above and crisp white below. In good light, the greenish-bronze back and iridescent violet rump come to life."

