Photo: The very hairy caterpillar

Our photo of the day illustrates why the word 'caterpillar' (literally, shaggy cat) makes perfect sense.

The word caterpillar comes from the Old North French caterpilose literally meaning "shaggy cat." Meanwhile, a Swiss German name for the creeping critters is teufelskatz, meaning "devil's cat." If there were ever a reason to wonder why these names came about, one look at our photo of the day should clear things up immediately. What a wonderful example of a caterpillar, seen in Ecuador and photographed by Andreas Kay ... this may be the shaggiest devil's cat yet.

