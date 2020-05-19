Reader's Photos
Photo: A cute terrestrial gastropod mollusk
Photo: A cute terrestrial gastropod mollusk
snail
credit: Ursa Hawthorne

Our photo of the day comes from Victoria, British Columbia.

Reader Ursa Hawthorne sent us this detailed photo of a terrestrial gastropod mollusk, otherwise known as a land snail. She writes that she came across it "hiding in a holey brick on my compost bin." It's so easy to overlook the little creatures, but what a wonder even a snail can be.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

May 19, 2020

