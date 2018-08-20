Reader's Photos
Photo: Vermillion flycatcher spreads its wings
Making sustainability sexy
Vermillion flycatcher
credit: Sam McMillan/Flickr

Our vibrant photo of the day comes from San Luis Obispo, California.

What a beautiful flash of red against the blue sky, courtesy of a little red vermillion flycatcher (Pyrocephalus obscurus) photographed by Sam McMillan. Sam writes:

"What a fun little bird to watch catching bugs and a challenge to get some photos of this guy. Thanks to the wonderful SLO Co Birders who found this beauty!!!"

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
August 20, 2018

