Photo: Vermillion flycatcher spreads its wings

Our vibrant photo of the day comes from San Luis Obispo, California.

What a beautiful flash of red against the blue sky, courtesy of a little red vermillion flycatcher (Pyrocephalus obscurus) photographed by Sam McMillan. Sam writes:

"What a fun little bird to watch catching bugs and a challenge to get some photos of this guy. Thanks to the wonderful SLO Co Birders who found this beauty!!!"

