Photo: Vermillion flycatcher is a local celebrity

Our photo of the day comes San Luis Obispo, California.

Wow, look at that color; look at that landing! What a fantastic photograph of a vermillion flycatcher, taken by Rick Derevan. Rick writes:

"This is a rare bird for our area. I posted some pictures when he first showed up in July. Then he looked much more ragged than he does now, so apparently living in our county agrees with him. And being a very cooperative subject, coupled with being rare, he's probably the most-photographed bird in San Luis Obispo County."

Honestly, it's almost as if he is showing off – as well he should.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

