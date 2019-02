Our photo of the day comes from Tucson, Arizona.

As if this vivacious vermillion flycatcher weren't vibrant enough, he goes and sets himself right in the perfect light to make his scarlet really pop! And luckily, photographer Rollie Rodriguez was there to capture it all and share it with us.

