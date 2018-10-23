Photo: Velvet-purple coronet is a breathtaking beauty

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

Yes, I get effusive when it comes to nature and its wonders. But look at this velvet-purple coronet hummingbird! It is breathtakingly beautiful, I am not being hyperbolic here. Those colors, the iridescence, the pattern of the feathers, those tiny feet! Not to mention the curious gaze ... and the rainforest setting complete with mossy appendages and flowers. Just all so pretty.

Thank you to Andreas Kay for sharing this beauty with us; you can see more of his photos from Ecuador here.

