Photo: The unremitting gaze of a great horned owl

Our photo of the day comes from Cape San Blas, Florida.

What a rapturous raptor! Look at this beautiful bird, a great horned owl photographed by Flickr user

richardliebert. It's that stare which first grabs the eye – those beautiful yellow eyes with their "we are not amused" expression. But then ... those feet; they are gorgeous and clearly lethal. Audubon describes the great horned owl as aggressive and powerful in its hunting, "it takes prey as varied as rabbits, hawks, snakes, and even skunks, and will even attack porcupines." Is it any wonder these majestic creatures go by the nickname of "tiger owl"?

