Photo: The unremitting gaze of a great horned owl

Finding a greener future
great horned owl
credit: richardliebert/Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Cape San Blas, Florida.

What a rapturous raptor! Look at this beautiful bird, a great horned owl photographed by Flickr user
richardliebert. It's that stare which first grabs the eye – those beautiful yellow eyes with their "we are not amused" expression. But then ... those feet; they are gorgeous and clearly lethal. Audubon describes the great horned owl as aggressive and powerful in its hunting, "it takes prey as varied as rabbits, hawks, snakes, and even skunks, and will even attack porcupines." Is it any wonder these majestic creatures go by the nickname of "tiger owl"?

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
February 28, 2018

