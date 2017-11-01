Photo: The unremitting gaze of a gorgeously gawky pelican

Is there any animal that is as simultaneously awkward and elegant as the pelican? It's all gawky and gorgeous, as beautifully depicted in this image of a brown pelican photographed by Tony LePrieur in Varadero, Cuba. What an incredible experience it is to see these creatures dive-bombing for dinner or simply sailing through the sky.

