Reader's Photos
Photo: The unmistakable flash of a yellow-headed blackbird
Making sustainability sexy
Advertisement

Photo: The unmistakable flash of a yellow-headed blackbird
1 of 1265
Yellow-headed blackbird
credit: Conah Boda/flickr

Our reader photo of the day offers a bright moment in an otherwise beautifully muted landscape.

What a beautiful splash of vivid gold this yellow-headed blackbird (Xanthocephalus xanthocephalus) adds to the subtle landscape! Photographer Coniah Boda shares this with us:

Fun Fact: This striking species is the only member of the genus Xanthocephalus, and belongs to the family Icteridae. The name icteridae, meaning "jaundiced ones" (because of the prominent yellow feathers of many species) comes from the Ancient Greek ikteros, through the Latin ictericus.

In which case, jaundice never looked so good.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

1 of 1265
Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
May 3, 2018

More Slideshows

Show more slideshows
Copyright © 2018 Narrative Content Group. All Rights Reserved