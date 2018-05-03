Photo: The unmistakable flash of a yellow-headed blackbird

Our reader photo of the day offers a bright moment in an otherwise beautifully muted landscape.

What a beautiful splash of vivid gold this yellow-headed blackbird (Xanthocephalus xanthocephalus) adds to the subtle landscape! Photographer Coniah Boda shares this with us:

Fun Fact: This striking species is the only member of the genus Xanthocephalus, and belongs to the family Icteridae. The name icteridae, meaning "jaundiced ones" (because of the prominent yellow feathers of many species) comes from the Ancient Greek ikteros, through the Latin ictericus.

In which case, jaundice never looked so good.

