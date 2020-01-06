Photo: Caterpillar or twig?

Our photo of the day comes from Gothenburg, Sweden.

We have seen so many caterpillars that look like plants, thanks to some seriously expert adaptations – it would not surprise us at all if this were a caterpillar mimicking a twig, or a twig mimicking a caterpillar? Photographer Josefine S. writes, "I was walking home from a shroom hunt and spotted something on my fleece scarf: 'Hmm, twig? poop? ARGH CATERPILLAR DO NOT SQUISH!' S/he stayed still for a long while, like a good twig, and was returned to the woods."

Update: We originally thought that this really was a twig! We were wrong. What amazing camouflage.

