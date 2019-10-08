Photo: Turkey vultures gather for sunrise

Our photo of the day comes from Emigrant Lake, Oregon.

There is something beautifully spooky about this shot by Mark Heatherington, am I right? Like, hints of Edgar Allan Poe, but in the best way. The surprising part is that this was taken in the morning, not as dusk descends. Mark writes, "I often wondered where they went at night. This was taken about 45 minutes before sunrise." Now we know; they sleep in the trees.

