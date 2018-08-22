Photo: Tumalo Falls treats the forest to a show

Our photo of the day comes from Deschutes National Forest, Oregon.

Oregon's Deschutes National Forest comprises 1.8 million acres, including 348,100 acres of old-growth forest. It also has cinder cones, lava flows, and lava tubes, more than 250 known caves, five wilderness areas, and six National Wild and Scenic Rivers. Not to mention, the very picturesque Tumalo Falls, as pictured in this pretty photo by Rollie Rodriguez. Well done, forest, well done.

