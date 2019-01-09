Photo: Tule elk basks in the glow of sunset

Our photo of the day looks like it came from another world.

As any photographer can tell you ... well, as anyone who has witnessed the glory of a sunset can tell you ... the glow of that big star sinking below the horizon can offer some of the planet's more surreal moments. This photo of a tule elk taken by Rick Derevan at California's Point Reyes National Seashore brings the point home. The crazy light mixed with the blur of bokeh makes for a super otherworldly shot, and reminds us of the wonders we have right here at home.

