Photo: Tufted puffin on a mission

Our reader photo of the day comes from Kodiak, Alaska.

Glory be the giant orange bill of the lovely tufted puffin! Not only does it give this wonderful seabird a distinguished profile, but the puffin forages by diving and swimming rapidly underwater through schools of small fish, catching them in its bill. Pretty and practical. Thanks to Rick Derevan for this fantastic shot from Kodiak, Alaska.

