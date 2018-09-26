Reader's Photos
Photo: Tufted puffin on a mission
Making sustainability sexy
Tufted puffin
credit: Rick Derevan/flickr

Our reader photo of the day comes from Kodiak, Alaska.

Glory be the giant orange bill of the lovely tufted puffin! Not only does it give this wonderful seabird a distinguished profile, but the puffin forages by diving and swimming rapidly underwater through schools of small fish, catching them in its bill. Pretty and practical. Thanks to Rick Derevan for this fantastic shot from Kodiak, Alaska.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
September 26, 2018

