Photo: A tree glows in Sweden
tree in Sweden
credit: Josefine Karlsson / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Sodermanland, Sweden.

What kind of magic is this happening in Sweden? Photographer Josefine Karlsson captions this photo, "November skies ... With a touch of the northern lights to the left," like it's no big deal that there is perfectly glowing tree in the midst of it all! Just business as usual in beautiful Sweden, I suppose.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
October 17, 2018

