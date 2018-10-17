Photo: A tree glows in Sweden

Our photo of the day comes from Sodermanland, Sweden.

What kind of magic is this happening in Sweden? Photographer Josefine Karlsson captions this photo, "November skies ... With a touch of the northern lights to the left," like it's no big deal that there is perfectly glowing tree in the midst of it all! Just business as usual in beautiful Sweden, I suppose.

