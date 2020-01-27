Photo: Trumpeter swans survey the landscape

Our photo of the day comes from Anchorage, Alaska.

Trumpeter swans take the cake – stretching 6 feet in length and weighing more than 25 pounds, they are North America's biggest native waterfowl and one of the world's heaviest birds to fly. But despite all that bulk, they are the epitome of grace once they've taken to the air, as you can see in this shot taken by SMK Photo.

