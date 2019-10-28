Photo: Trumpeter swan cruises the river

Our photo of the day comes from Yellowstone National Park.

In this photo by Rick Derevan, a trumpeter swan journeys along the Firehole River in Yellowstone National Park. I never really thought about being a swan before, but this looks like a pretty excellent way to spend the day, right?

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

