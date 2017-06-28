Photo: Tropical kingbird takes a trip to California

While the tropical kingbird (Tyrannus melancholicus) is very common and widespread in the American tropics, the species is known only to reach the United States in south Texas and southern Arizona. But each year a few traveling kingbirds are spotted in California, which is where photographer Rick Derevan was lucky enough to capture this fetching flycatcher with a penchant for adventure.

