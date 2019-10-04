Photo: Triumphant monarch feeds on the ironweed

Our photo of the day comes from northern Illinois.

The monarch butterfly is simply a triumph of Mother Nature. One thing especially wonderful about this photo is that it shows the butterfly's beautiful spotted body. We are usually so smitten with those vibrant wings that the other details sneak by unnoticed – but not here! Thank you to Ted Roger Karson for sharing the image with us.

