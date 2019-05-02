Photo: The tricky eye of a blushing phantom butterfly

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

Oh, nature, you mischievous thing! It's no accident that this blushing phantom butterfly (Cithaerias pireta), photographed by Andreas Kay, is adorned with a perfectly rendered eye, complete with a glint of light shining from the "pupil." Many a creature sport similar eyespots which work to confuse and deter predators. So very clever.

