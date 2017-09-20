Photo: Trees claimed by Colliford Lake

Our dreamy photo of the day comes from Cornwall, England.

Of this beautiful and myserious shot, photographer Andrew Hocking writes:

Once a copse of trees - now claimed by Colliford Lake (or so I imagine!)



It was a very early start in order to get to this location on the lake as the sun rose. This HDR image was shot with a 6 second exposure just after sunrise, but just before golden light pierced through the low lying cloud.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.