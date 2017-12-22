Photo: Translucent seahorse is an ephemeral beauty

Our photo of the day comes from the waters of Clifton Gardens, Australia.

This photo of a White's seahorse (Hippocampus whitei) also known as the New Holland seahorse or Sydney seahorse, was taken by John Turnbull at Clifton Gardens in Sydney, Australia. Which makes sense, given that these coastal seahorses live in areas with seagrasses, corals, sponges, and manmade structures in some of the most densely populated areas in the country ... and because of that and their ensuing population declines, they have been listed as endangered by the IUCN. Thankfully, IUCN notes that subpopulations are stable in several marine reserves and the species is not likely declining as quickly in less populated parts of its range. Carry on, little seahorse.

